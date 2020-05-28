Be In Buffalo’s Buffalo Niagara Relocation Guide

“Big-city amenities, small-town charm, and affordable real estate has made Buffalo one of the most desirable places to live for millennials. See how your current city stacks up.”

That’s the message being sent out by Invest Buffalo Niagara (InBN) via a relatively new website that prompts people to consider moving to Buffalo. The website features a number of interactive information plug-ins and search capabilities, including a Cost of Living Calculator, Jobs Board, and Applicant Tracking System integration for local employers.

“We are excited to launch these new digital assets and even better equip our region to tell its story of affordability, accessibility, and comfortability,” said Jenna Kavanaugh, chief operating officer, Invest Buffalo Niagara.

Cost of Living Calculator

The new web app allows users to compare the Buffalo Niagara region’s costs against any other across the country for groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, health care, and other miscellaneous expenses

For example, your salary will go 60% further in Buffalo than in Manhattan. Your housing would cost 64% less in Buffalo than in Boston, MA.

Jobs Board

The new web app scrapes Indeed job postings throughout the eight counties of Western New York in specified industries every 24-hours for a constantly updated snapshot of available opportunities

The current industries include: Engineering, Finance, Health Care, Health Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing and Production, Marketing and Communications, Nonprofits, and Professional Services

Employer Integration

To better assist local employers while recruiting talent from outside the region, companies can integrate their Applicant Tracking System (ATS), hiring page, candidate information kit, email signature, social media, and so much more with a Be in Buffalo

Be in Buffalo is providing visual assets for employers to hyperlink to the main webpage, the Cost of Living Calculator, or the Buffalo Niagara Relocation Guide. The collaboration will better assist companies in selling Buffalo as a place to live comfortably, work productively, and play constantly.

“For over 20 years our organization has looked to improve the economic standing of Western New York through business attraction, retention, and regional marketing activity,” said Tom Kucharski, President & CEO, Invest Buffalo Niagara. “If our organization’s work and our region’s progress over that time proves anything, it’s that it can be done, even in the face of this current crisis.”

“We encourage any local company, human resources representative, recruiter, or individual who is promoting the Buffalo Niagara region to utilize the Be in Buffalo campaign,” concluded Kavanaugh. “Recruiting and retaining the talent of tomorrow is a critical component in securing a sustainable future for our region.”

To stay up to date on Be in Buffalo activity, visit the campaign website here. Or download the Buffalo Relocation Guide.