AT&T Donates Communications System to FeedMore WNY

FeedMore WNY recently received a donation of more than 70 communication devices from AT&T in order to increase the efficiencies of the hunger-relief organization’s operations and support pandemic relief efforts. The contribution, which included 25 wireless tablets, 15 smartphones and 30 long-range two-way radios, will improve communications among FeedMore WNY’s two Buffalo offices, its warehouses in Buffalo and Falconer and its 31 home-delivered meal sites throughout Erie and Niagara counties. AT&T has also provided the organization wireless connectivity for all of the devices to assist with the increased demand it faces due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

“AT&T has been connecting people and organizations for more than a century, and staying connected has never been more important than it is now, which is why we are proud to help FeedMore WNY enhance its wireless communications needs as its programs expand to meet the increased demand caused by COVID-19,” said Kevin Hanna, director, External Affairs, AT&T. “It is remarkable what this organization is doing to assist the region’s most vulnerable and address the growing food insecurity issues caused by this health crisis and AT&T is proud to help them as they keep so many nourished.”

The tablets and smartphones primarily will be used to enhance communications at FeedMore WNY’s home-delivered meal sites, which currently operate without Internet capabilities. The technology will enable better communication among staff members as well as with FeedMore WNY’s 1,800 home-delivered meal volunteers. FeedMore WNY employees also will use the tablets and smartphones when they are out in the field working with clients. Field employees, including FeedMore WNY’s registered dieticians, will use the Internet connection provided through the devices to conduct on-site client assessments.

The two-way radios will allow FeedMore WNY warehouse employees to connect quickly with one another as they work to distribute more than 14 million pounds of food each year to hungry community members throughout Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties. FeedMore WNY also will rely on the radios to assist with communication when holding events, including large food distributions, throughout its four-county service area.

With the increased demand for food assistance in Western New York as a result of the coronavirus, it is even more imperative that FeedMore WNY’s staff have the ability to quickly and clearly communicate with one other as well as with clients, volunteers and community partners. AT&T also is providing three months of connectivity in order to help FeedMore WNY continue its mission during the pandemic.

“Clear communication is the cornerstone to any successful organization,” Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY, said. “As FeedMore WNY continues to grow our operations to meet the ever-present need for food assistance in our community, it is even more imperative that we have the proper tools to fulfill our mission.”