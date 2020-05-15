“Apart Together” @ Revolution Gallery pairs Art with Cheese Course via Curbside Pickup

Local galleries are now getting creative with the way they conduct their exhibits and exhibitions. Some are taking the show online for a virtual experience, while others are showcasing works in traditional settings. Revolution Gallery is currently presenting its first social distancing exhibit, displayed in their front windows along Hertel until Sunday, June 7th.

The show – titled “Apart Together” – features new and recent drawings, paintings, sculptures, and mixed media works by Tricia Butski,Kass Copeland, Thea Duskin, Patrick Foran, Jim Garmhausen, Greg Kuppinger, Craig LaRotonda, Michael Mararian, Deborah Petronio, Joe Völlan, and Thomas Webb.

This eclectic gathering is as varied in topic, as it is in medium.

Gallerists say that the works range from “…the dreamy to the nightmarish; the texturally ironic to the playfully wicked; the starkly distant to the unapologetically confrontational.”

Anyone viewing the exhibit from the sidewalk is asked to adhere to social distancing parameters – people are also asked to wear masks and stand eight feet away from one another when standing in front of the gallery. Those interested in viewing the works, but do not feel comfortable visiting the gallery in person, can visit (and purchase) the works online.

As an added viewing incentive, people can also place orders for “A Cheese Course with Wine or Beer for $45. By ordering the cheese course, and wine and beer pairing, art lovers can bring the full experience home with them. This unique system allows people to view the works in person when they pick up their food and drink, and then retire to a more comfortable home setting to properly digest the show (click here to learn more).

If you missed the deadline for the curbside cheese course pick-up this week, don’t worry. Additional dates are Friday, May 22nd & 29th, and June 5th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Orders must be placed by the previous Wednesday at 3pm, to ensure that the food is prepared for Friday pick-up. Each order includes “a duo of cheeses, citrus mixed olives, dried fruit, homemade hummus, and a half baguette.” Anyone that orders the curbside pick-up will receive a free 5” x 7” matted print as a “thank you for the support” from Revolution Gallery. When picking up orders, be sure to text at 716.903.2161 so that the food/wine/beer can be delivered in a safe and timely manner.

For further information of the exhibit, or any of the individual works, contact the gallery at 716.322.7656 with any questions, or to discuss payment plan for purchases.