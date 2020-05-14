A Plug for Cowpök

Cowpök is one of Buffalo’s original independent piercing studios. It’s been around for over 25 years.

If you think about the correlation between Cowpök and the advent of the piercing revolution in Buffalo, they go hand in hand. Cowpök was a leader in the space, bringing piercing opportunities to people who were looking to express their individuality.

Not long after the business first opened in Buffalo, a segment of the community began to take on a different appearance. For the first time, people were walking around with stretched earlobes, multiple piercings (and not just in ears), and plugs… while bandying about terms such as conch, tragus, snug, helix, and daith. Not since the punk movement in the 70s had Buffalo seen this sort of edginess – it was by no means commonplace, as it is today.

Even though piercers (and now tattooists) at Cowpök are unable to perforate customers during COVID-19, they are still helping with tertiary services such as styling, troubleshooting, and after-care. Cowpök is also heavily relying upon the internet to conduct business.

“We now offer style kits on our web store,” said Chloe DeSimone, sales manager and senior stylist at Cowpök. “These are collections predicted by our stylists for anyone looking to achieve a cohesive jewelry look without knowing where to start.”

With studios in Buffalo and Williamsville, Cowpök has become a staple and reliable piercing operation – a solid go to for hundreds of stylish WNYers.

Until everything gets back to “piercing as usual”, customers looking for assistance can email or directly message Cowpök. People can also pay a visit to the online jewelry store and get loaded up with some inspiration, for when the time comes to get a dermal punch, pincher, medusa, spider bite, fistula, or whatever else floats his, her or otherwise’s boat.

Email: pierceme@cowpok.com

Website: www.cowpok.com

Instagram: @cowpok @cowpokwilliamsville