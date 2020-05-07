7xvethegenius’s New EP, Self 7xve

7xvethegenius (Love The Genius) released her latest EP Self 7xve this past Monday.

Self 7xve focuses on the complexities of love, including loving one’s self and others, while experimenting with different lyrical delivery on every track. From the smooth vocals on “Sage” to the more hard hitting delivery on “The Result,” 7xvethegenius’s ability to change her vocal delivery to fit each beat shows not only her skill to adapt to different production styles but also speaks to her talent as a musician.

Self 7xve speaks to the process of learning to accept one’s self and provides an introspective look into 7xvegenius’s heart and mind.

7xvethegenius discusses the complexities of love throughout the entirety of the seven song EP. Starting on the first track “The Thrill,” she speaks on the fear of growing too close to someone just to be hurt. “We hate to get close to someone who only take advan– Take advantage of finally getting our wall to fall and we open up and expose our heart and we show our cards then they throw ’em in,” 7xvethegenius said on “The Thrill.”

The theme of romance continues to the final track “When I Get Home,” in which she discusses building a better life with her lover and gives a hint of self love by stating “…every queen deserves a king.”

Self 7xve speaks to the process of learning to accept one’s self and provides an introspective look into 7xvegenius’s heart and mind. The seven track EP has a total time of 23 minutes and is the Buffalo musician’s second EP to date following last year’s 7xve Is Love project.

Lead image: Photo by Brandon Watson (Instagram: @brndnwtsn)

Twitter – @7xvethegenius

Instagram – @7xvethegenius

Facebook – @7xvethegenius

YouTube Channel

Spotify

Apple Music

Tidal