2020 Community Baby Shower

“Unfortunately the needs don’t stop when a crisis hits and now more than ever local mothers need our support,” said Michael Weiner, president & CEO United Way of Buffalo & Erie County. “Shifting the Community Baby Shower online allows the community to connect through virtual baby showers or write a personal note to a mother as they did in the past. The biggest difference is instead of going to the store to purchase diapers or wipes we encourage people to donate that cost instead. This keeps those items in stores for the families who need them now and allows us to work with our partners to utilize our purchasing power and distribute items to mothers in our community safely.”

The funds collected during the baby shower will be used to fill baby bundles.

“For those less fortunate in our community, the challenges of parenthood, particularly during the current pandemic, are especially challenging,” said Allegra Jaros, president at Oishei Children’s Hospital. “We are proud to once again partner with the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County to secure the funds necessary to secure supplies and baby items that help moms and families in Western New York give their child a head start in life. Thanks to the generosity of our community, this year’s initiative is poised to help even more moms and babies, giving them hope for a better, brighter and healthier future.”

Each year babies are born into poverty – these babies are at higher risk of health issues due to a lack of prenatal care.

“Citi is proud to support the United Way’s Community Baby Shower for the third year to provide a healthy start for newborns,” said Robin L. Wolfgang, Communications Officer, Citi.” It is shocking to hear that in our country minority children are twice as likely to die before their first birthday. The high cost of diapers means that one in three mothers fight to provide necessities for their babies. Citi applauds the United Way for continuing to collect, assemble and deliver crucial supplies even during this pandemic. It couldn’t be more needed.”

Baby bundles will be distributed to the clients of three UWBEC funded nonprofit agencies that serve young families including Catholic Charities of Buffalo WIC program; Buffalo Prenatal Perinatal Network; and the Jericho Road Community Health Center. When it is deemed safe the baby bundles will be distributed to mothers throughout Erie County.

The 2020 Community Baby Shower runs for one month, through June 10.

For more information about the Community Baby Shower visit, uwbec.org/babyshower.

Lead image: Photo by Ryan Kwok