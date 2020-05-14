2020 Buffalo Bills 50 Yard Finish

The Buffalo Bills 50 Yard Finish Presented by Independent Health will be modified in 2020, but that doesn’t mean that there won’t be an opportunity to run. On Saturday, June 27, runners are invited to don Buffalo Bills garb and colors, and head out on a 3.1 mile run, solo. Participants are asked to tag #50YardFinish on social media.

Proceeds from this year’s unprecedented run will benefit the Independent Health Foundation, with funds used to furnish families with essential supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each $20 registration will provide a family in need with a wellness or produce bag filled with an assortment of timely sundries.

“As our Western New York community continues to exercise best practices in social distancing, the Buffalo Bills and Independent Health sought ways to engage 50 Yard Finish participants while also giving back to our community,” said PSE Sr. Vice President of Business Development Dan Misko. “Through this virtual 5K format, participants will share in a day of fitness, charity, and sense of community in June. We’re proud to support our partners at Independent Health and the Independent Health Foundation as they continue to encourage healthy habits for individuals and families while also helping local families that need it most.”

Bills legend Eric Wood and General Manager Brandon Beane will be tuning into the social media postings, keeping an eye out for enthusiastic runners, who will be duly awarded for their running and posting efforts.

“Meeting the diverse health needs of our community requires wide-ranging partnerships, such as our strong relationship with Pegula Sports & Entertainment. Our collaboration with the Buffalo Bills on this race, the Health and Wellness Challenge and other community programs, is helping to improve the health of Western New Yorkers,” said Kathy Glieco, vice president, marketing, Independent Health. “PSE’s commitment to our community is inspiring and we greatly appreciate their support for the Independent Health Foundation. Proceeds from this virtual race will enable our Foundation to provide free wellness bags, containing hand sanitizer, reusable masks, soap, washcloths, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and other personal items, to thousands of families in need.”

For those who have already signed up for the 2020 run:

Runners who have already registered for the 50 Yard Finish have the option of a full refund, a complimentary transfer of registration to the 2021 race, or a $15 refund and automatic registration into the virtual race.

Pre-registered runners also have the option of donating their entire prepaid race fee to the Independent Health Foundation.

The first 1500 registrants will receive a participation medal, mailed out prior to race day. This is a small token of appreciation for runners who are keeping the dream alive, in the face of COVID-19. Runner will also receive a receive a race bib, along with the medal. Runners are also welcome to make additional donations, as they are able and see fit.

Registration and additional information can be found on the 50 Yard Finish race website.

Lead image: Photo by Ayo Ogunseinde