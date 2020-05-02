Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

$2 Million in Greenway Funding allocated to Five Projects

The Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee (representatives from Erie County, the City of Buffalo, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, and New York Power Authority – NYPA) has announced that five new monetary awards have been granted to organizations involved with beautification and improvement efforts along the Buffalo and Erie County portion of the Greenway.

Altogether, $2 million was issued (as it is every year), with funding coming in part from the 2007 Niagara Power Project, 50-year federal licensing settlement agreement.

“This Greenway funding will improve the regional system of trails and parks and encourage a better appreciation of our natural, cultural and historical resources,” said Chairman Thomas Hersey, Jr, appointed Erie County representative and Commissioner for Erie County Dept. of Environment & Planning.  “In addition to enhancing Buffalo’s Greenway, this year’s awards will help the economic recovery of the region by injecting close to $2 million into construction and consulting services.”

The following projects received funding:

  • Buffalo Lighthouse Association, Inc.: South Buffalo Lighthouse Restoration & Reuse Project (lead image): $179,000
  • Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy: Scajaquada Trail-Ph. 5 Delaware Park Rumsey Woods- Ph. 4 Const.: $150,000
  • Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy: Wayfinding & Signage Project: $305,000
  • City of Buffalo: Centennial Park Seawall Supplemental: $750,000
  • County of Erie: Shoreline Trail Enhancement Project – Ph. 1 Const. & Ph. 2 Design: $500,000

Lead image: Courtesy Buffalo Lighthouse Association

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

