1862 Cream Ale available in Cans for a Limited Time

A new documentation preservation effort is brewing in Buffalo. The Buffalo History Museum has teamed up with the Buffalo Brewing Company to roll out their signature 1862 Cream Ale beer in 16 oz. cans, which will allow beer and history lovers to enjoy the craft brew at home.

“We are very excited to finally release our 1862 Cream Ale in cans and we hope it draws awareness to The Buffalo History Museum and its mission, preserving the history of Buffalo and WNY,” said co-founders of Buffalo Brewing Company, Heather and John Domres, Jr.

For a very limited time (starting today), people will be able to pick up the four-packs for $12 including tax and deposit; a case is $75 including tax and deposit, plus a family membership to the Museum. The beer will be available through Saturday, May 23rd or as supplies last.

The Buffalo History Museum has been Western New York’s premier historical organization since 1862.

Partial proceeds from each sale will directly benefit The Buffalo History Museum’s current efforts to document and preserve stories and accounts from Buffalonians during the COVID-19 span (learn more).