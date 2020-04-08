WrightVirtualVisits

Preservation Buffalo Niagara (PBN) sent out a notice earlier today, reminding us that virtual tours are available at a number of Frank Lloyd Wright buildings throughout the country, including two in WNY – Graycliff and Martin House. According to PBN, the virtual tour effort is thanks to the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, in partnership with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and Unity Temple Restoration Foundation. Anyone interested in taking an online tour can visit the social media pages of the respective FLW architectural sites, every Thursday at 1pm (EST) to see what has been posted. You can also tune into the Martin House on Facebook, to view all of the videos as they are posted, including the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center in Madison, Wisconsin. This past Thursday, two FLW virtual tours were posted to the site – The Malcolm Willey House in Minneapolis, Minnesota and the F.B. Henderson House (just sold) in Elmhurst, Illinois. Those two video are posted below.
- Ebsworth Park (website, Facebook, Instagram)
- Emil Bach House (website, Facebook, Instagram)
- Fallingwater (website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter)
- Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy (website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter)
- Gordon House (website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter)
- Graycliff (website, Facebook, Instagram)
- Hollyhock House (website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter)
- Martin House (website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter)
- Samara (website, Facebook)
- Seth Peterson Cottage (website, Facebook)
- Taliesin (website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter)
- Taliesin West (website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter)
- Unity Temple (website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter)
- Westcott House (website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter)
- Willey House (website, Facebook)
“Wright’s works bring people together in harmony with the natural world, reminding us that we are all connected, even when we’re apart.” – savewright.org
The FLW Building Conservancy urges anyone taking these free tours to consider donating to these one of a kind stately architectural assets. You can visit each of the sites online – just scroll down the view selector in the right hand column. If you are not aware of FLW’s epic pantheon of architectural gems, it’s all right there to ogle… any time that you are looking for some divine inspiration. You can even toggle between the US and international sites.