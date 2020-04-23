Wrecking Buffalo: 180 Perry Comes Down

Buffalo’s Parking District has lost another building. Seneca Erie Gaming has taken down a one-story building at 180 Perry Street. The circa-1940, 30,000 square foot building had been used as a warehouse and training center for Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. It sits on a 1.1-acre parcel at the northeast corner of Perry Street and Michigan Avenue across from the casino. The work did not require a City demolition permit.
Seneca Erie Gaming purchased the property in 2007 for $1.4 million. The Seneca Nation has had discussions about new development on the site, teaming with Ellicott Development that owns property to the east, but no plans have been announced.