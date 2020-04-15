Ten WNY cultural institutions have come together to strengthen their resolve to fortify the community with as many resources as possible. The result is an effort called WNY Cultural Connections, which allows these cultural groups to combine their efforts towards a centralized cause.
Due to COVID-19, these culturals have temporarily shuttered their doors. With no crowds to take care of, the idea was to coalesce efforts that would help to strengthen the united front. That would result in stronger operations once life gets back to a sense of normalcy.
Every cultural organization in Western New York is encouraged to use #WNYCulturalConnections on social media to join the movement.
Maria Morreale, Director of Communications for the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, noted, “Buffalo boasts a rich cultural community. During this challenging time, it was important to many cultural organizations that we develop strategies for all of us to continue to enrich the lives of Western New Yorkers.”
The organizations involved in the creation of the initiative include Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Buffalo Museum of Science, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, The Buffalo Zoo, Burchfield Penney Art Center, Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House, Shea’s Performing Arts Center, and The Richardson Olmsted Campus.
Some of the ways that these groups will be proactive is through sharing resources that will allow them to continue on with programming such as virtual tours and at-home children’s activities. By engaging their audiences at home, and hopefully growing their support groups, the cultural organizations will reemerge as strong as possible.
The community is invited to use search the hashtag #WNYCulturalConnections to find a host of educational and entertainment resources.