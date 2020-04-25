WNY Feeds the Frontline fundraising efforts surpass $200K mark

The WNY Feeds the Frontline program has now surpassed $200,000 in donations. The funds raised go directly towards feeding healthcare workers who are facing COVID-19 head on. The program’s mission is twofold in that the food is sourced from local restaurants that are struggling to stay open during the pandemic.

Every $10 donated delivers one meal to a medical worker on the frontlines.

Over the course of the last two months, the non-profit has provided to 8,100 meals to workers, while continuing to reach its fundraising goal of $250,000. Local companies such as Ingram Micro, Buffalo News, Ace Flag, Mower, and GreyLine Outdoor Advertising have contributed towards the effort. So have numerous individuals who believe that feeding these selfless workers is one way to contribute towards the overall greater good of the city and region.

How it works

The Western New York Community can donate here. The donation is tax-deductible.

WNY Feeds the Frontline coordinates with local restaurants to order meals for WNY healthcare workers, including covering the cost of 20% tip for staff.

Then they coordinate with local hospitals to deliver meals directly to their employees.

Donations are not used for any other purpose beyond paying $10 per meal to local restaurants in support of this cause and some marketing materials. All the work behind the scenes is provided on a volunteer basis.

Below is a list of restaurants that have served meals through WNY Feeds the Frontline to date:

Lloyd Products, Inc., Coco, Rachel’s, Shango, The Lunch Box, Cantina Loco, Giancarlo’s, Salvatore’s, Fat Bob’s, The Flaming Fish Food Truck, Cheesy Chick Food Truck, The Grange, Anderson’s, Sweetness 7, Jim’s Steakout, Pita Gourmet, Delaware Pub, Misuta Chows, Gramma Mora’s, Fresh Catch, DiBellas, Kindered Kreek Food Truck, Bada Bing, Wegmans, Molinaro’s, Osteria, Prima Pizza, Berraffato’s Catering, Eat Rite Foods, The Glen Park Tavern, Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs, Tempo, Resurgence Brewery, Campfire Grill and Black Iron Bystro.

The program was established when Dane Greene, an attorney with Beckage PLLC and Josh Feine of New Era Cap, teamed up with Sam Hoyt and Carolyn Hoyt Stevens who were already working to realize the same mission with the Kaleida Foundation.

The response from the community, both corporate and individuals, has been astounding and beyond inspiring.

“It doesn’t surprise me one bit that members of the Western New York Community have been so generous,” said Dane Greene, one of the organizers, WNY Feeds the Frontlines. “This is what we do in times like this; we lend a helping hand and it’s been great to see local corporations getting involved as well. We’re hopeful more will help us reach our goal.”

Corporations that would like to become sponsors and donate can contact Danielle Gaesser at (716) 259-3107 or danielle.gaesser@neweracap.com. Donations are welcomed at www.WNYFeedstheFrontline.org. Funds raised are generously managed by the Buffalo Renaissance Foundation. Please follow along on Instagram and Facebook. WNY Feeds the Frontline encourages the local community to spread the word by sharing on social and using #wnyfeedsthefrontline.