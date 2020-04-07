WNY COVID-19 Community Response Fund issues grants totaling $4.5 Million to 74 “Essential” Nonprofits

The mess at hand has everyone reeling, including the non-profit community. These are many of the same non-profits that are always there for us, whether it’s addressing food and shelter issues, providing for the community’s health and wellness needs, or taking care of our children.

In response to the financial hit that the philanthropic community is currently facing, a series of grants are being issued via the WNY COVID-19 Community Response Fund, coordinated by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, Health Foundation for Western & Central New York, The John R. Oishei Foundation and the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County.

The sum of the grants is $4.5 million, which will be disbursed among 74 organizations. It is important to note that these funds are being issued a mere two weeks from the time that the Community Response Fund was initially put in place; the response time ensures that these stalwart organizations will experience some financial relief and fortification at a time when they need it most.

The non-profits benefitting from this particular grant funding are ones that are deemed essential organizations – the ones that are on the front lines providing food, housing, healthcare, childcare, mental health, transportation, and other emergency services. The grants are designed to complement public sector funds, according to those behind the WNY COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

Anyone is welcome to join the effort and donate to the Fund through the website – www.WNYResponds.org.

The following nonprofit organizations received a grant from the WNY COVID-19 Community Response Fund:

Allegany County Community Opportunities and Rural Development

Arc of Genesee Orleans (Meals on Wheels)

BestSelf Behavioral Health

Boys & Girls Clubs Collaborative

Buffalo Prenatal Perinatal Network

Buffalo Urban League

CAO of Western New York

Cattaraugus and Wyoming Counties Project Head Start

Cattaraugus Community Action

Cattaraugus County Dept. of Aging (Meals on Wheels Fund)

Cazenovia Recovery Systems

CCNY

Child & Family Services of Erie County

Child Care Coalition of the Niagara Frontier

Christ Church Community Kitchen

City Mission Society, Inc.

Community Action of Orleans & Genesee

Community Health Center of Buffalo

Community Missions of Niagara Frontier

CoNECT (Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo)

Crisis Services

Cuba Cultural Center

Directions in Independent Living

Empower (United Cerebral Palsy Assoc. of Niagara County)

Erie Regional Housing Develop. (Belle Center)

Evergreen Health

Every Bottom Covered

Family Help Center

Feed Buffalo

FeedMore WNY

Friends of Night People

Genesee Orleans Ministry of Concern, Inc.

Harvest House of South Buffalo

Health Association of Niagara County (HANCI)

Healthy Community Alliance

Heart Love & Soul

Hearts and Hands: Faith in Action, Inc.

Horizon Health Services

Jericho Road Community Health Center

Jewish Family Service of Buffalo & Erie County

Journey’s End Refugee Services

Kendall Community Food Cupboard Corp.

Learning Disabilities Association of WNY

Life Impact (Resurrection Life Food Pantry)

Lt. Col. Matt Urban HSC of WNY

Metro Community Develop. Corp.

Mid-Erie Mental Health Services (Endeavor Health Services)

Native American Community Services

Neighborhood Health Center

Niagara Community Action Program, Inc.

Northpointe Council

NYS Network for Youth Success

Olmsted Center for Sight

Open Buffalo (Seeding Resilience Initiative)

Parkside Evangelical Lutheran Church

PUSH Buffalo

Restoration Society

Safety-Net Assoc. of Primary Care Affiliated Providers

Save the Michaels of the World

Say Yes Buffalo

Spectrum Health and Human Services

The Dale Association

The Rural Outreach Center

The Salvation Army – Olean Corps.

The Salvation Army (Erie County)

The Salvation Army (Niagara County)

Valley Community Assoc.

Western New York Independent Living

Westminster Economic Development Initiative

YMCA Buffalo Niagara

YMCA of the Twin Tiers

Youth Mentoring Services

YWCA Niagara Frontier

YWCA Western New York

In order to make this Fund as fruitful as possible, various members of the community have stepped up to help. An infusion of funds in the amount of $5.5 million was secured from local foundations, private sector companies, and individuals. One such individual is Buffalo Bills’ General Manager Brandon Beane who is donating $20,000 to the relief efforts. Beane has also upped the ante by providing opportunities for select Bills’ fans to interact with the team more intimately, leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft. Seven randomly selected entrants that make a donation will be paired with one of seven unique Bills-themed experiences or prizes. The opportunity at hand runs until Friday, April 17. To learn more, visit www.WNYResponds.org.

For anyone in need of assistance with information related to services available in our community, please call 211. It is a referral hotline that is staffed 24/7 and serves all eight counties of Western New York. To see a full list of contributors to the Fund, please visit www.WNYResponds.org.