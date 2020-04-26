WNY Arts Emergency Relief Fund: Application Materials Live

We are very excited to announce that the application materials for the WNY Arts Emergency Relief Fund, a granting program for struggling artists and arts and cultural organizations, are now available. The application will open on Friday, May 1.

This fund was created in response to the state of emergency caused by COVID-19 and its profound impacts on Western New York’s creative industry. With the cancellation of performances, workshops, gigs, and more, artists and arts and cultural organizations who rely on event-based income are losing revenue that is essential to continue their operations. Based on survey results from 178 artists and arts organizations from across the region, the total anticipated loss of revenue and income is $4,459,319 with representatives from 46 percent of arts organizations reporting that they are “very likely” to lay off some or all of their staff.

“Our goal for this fund is simple,” ASI Executive Director Jen Swan-Kilpatrick said. “We want to ensure that our arts community makes it to the other side of this crisis.”

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and assessed based on the following criteria: need for funding; urgency of request; impact of funding on the organization or individual; and efforts to continue art and creative practice beyond COVID-19. Additional eligibility requirements and further details are available at the WNY Arts Emergency Relief Fund page of ASI’s website, where interested applicants can set up their accounts, preview the application, and prepare materials in advance of May 1.

ASI’s WNY Arts Emergency Relief Fund is possible because of generous support from Fund for the Arts, a Family Fund at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, and the individual donors of our GoFundMe campaign.

Lead image: Photo by Khara Woods