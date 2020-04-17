Westside Gunn’s New Album, “Pray For Paris” Released Last Night

Westside Gunn released his new album “Pray for Paris” last night, and we’re still up listening.
The prolific Buffalo MC, who’s said he’s a designer or stylist before being a rapper, was inspired by his visit to Paris Fashion Week. Half the album was recorded in Paris just a few days after the event.
“The inspiration was different. There was no difference as far as recording because I do what I do. That was all inspiration from me coming off the plane for the first time in Paris. That was the first time I left the country. I’m front row at all the fashion shows. I had already went to all the fashion shows by the time I started recording. I had all of that energy in me.”
The album has features from Wale, Joey Badass, Tyler the Creator, Freddie Gibbs, Roc Marciano, Joyce Wrice, Keisha Plum, Cartier A Williams, Boldy James, and Billie Essco. Tyler, the Creator is also a producer, along with DJ Premier, Alchemist, Daringer, DJ Muggs, and Jay Versace.
Find Pray for Paris on Spotify