Weekly Episodic Burlesque with The Glam Vamps

The Glam Vamps, Buffalo’s premier burlesque squad, has taken their act onto the information superhighway. After packing their bags following their last live stage show – bags that were filled to the brim with boas, canes, top hats, and the rest – the squad decided that they needed to keep the show going. Instead of practicing for a post-COVID-19 show, the troupe felt that they owed it to their fans to keep things fresh. Plus, seeing that most of the performers were now unemployed, it was important for them to keep busy, brush up on their talents, explore new routines, and make a few extra bucks on the side. And that’s exactly what they have been doing since the onset of social distancing measures.

Over the last few weeks, The Glam Vamps have been showcasing their talents via a series of online shows called “Nude World Order”. Dance talents that have participated in the virtually coordinated routines include Juicy Lucy, Ana Galactic, Fiona Fatale, Saphire Seaqueen, Sugatush, Kerry Fey, Shannon Dawn, Alessandra Diamonds, Queen of Hearts, Loustealurballs, and Robin Banks. There have also been a number of “visiting” performers from as far away as Seattle and LA, along with guest musicians and bands, and plenty of “on stage” antics.

Virtual attendees that have purchased special backstage guest passes have been treated to some exclusive, much more “intimate” specials. For example, Ana Galactic has demonstrated how to make the perfect lemon drop martini called the “Quaran-Tini”. And Saphire Seaqueen has been providing some friendly sex and dating advice.

We love how the scene is growing and more and more people are feeling empowered to express themselves in a positive way.

Each show is completely different, featuring new dance acts, talented local musicians, and special surprises. Guests are invited to subscribe to three different stage access tiers, with each providing different levels of content, ranging from romping shows to instructional videos. To view all of the options, click here.

Now, for the next show routine…

The Glam Vamps are launching their fifth episode of “Nude World Order” this Saturday, May 2 at 9pm.

This week’s show will feature the sensational burlesque dancers Juicy Lucy, Queen of Hearts, and special guest Aurora Borealis from New Orleans. @anagalacticburlesque will also be serenading the virtual crowd with her musical talents, and Ruby Rogers will be dazzling with her hula hooping talents. There will be a special music showcase by local Buffalo band @velvet_bethany.

To get started, go to Patreon.com/theglamvamps and sign up for the $5 tier. The last four episodes are up for viewing now. Or go for the gusto and sign up for full access. By doing so, you will be duly supporting the Buffalo burlesque scene, which continues to bustle forth.

Find The Glam Vamps on Instagram.

Lead image by @graceedonato | Digital art by @fallon_chance