Virtual Slow Rolling and Rapport with Slow Roll Buffalo

Earlier today, I spent some time watching a number of the Slow Roll Buffalo Social Distance Ride YouTube videos that have been posted in recent days. Video host, Seamus Gallivan, has been spending a lot of time canvasing the city by bike, showcasing some of the Slow Roll routes, while talking to community activists along the way.

I like the effort that is being put forth, because I was able to put some faces to the names of those steadfastly working towards helping to create a better Buffalo, especially during the COVID-19 crisis. There are also some helpful hints that point to ways that we can all “come together” to further the missions at hand.

A nice touch is adding tunes by local musicians to the virtual rides that take place in the second part of videos.

In the following video, Gallivan tours us around the East Side, meeting some of the folks that are driving positive change in their immediate communities.

Part 1 of the video features:

The people…

Gina Davis, Jes Breathe Block Club & Cancer Awareness Group

Robin Edwards, activist in Kenfield-Langfield

Ada Hopson-Clemons, Buffalo Board of Block Clubs & Slow Roll Steering Committee

Art Hall, The Journey Church of Buffalo

UPDATE: Journey Church giving app now live at giv.li/gmo34y

Part 2 of the video features:

The ride…

East Side open public spaces including MLK Park, William Gaiter Parkway, Roosevelt Park, Langfield Community Garden, Schiller Park and Walden Park, along two of Slow Roll’s stocked little lending libraries on Edison and Kerns, set to the song “Therapy” by the East Side’s own Toney Rhodes, used with permission from the artist.

If you want to check out more of these videos, you can visit the Slow Roll Buffalo YouTube channel, which takes us on an informative journey, weaving us in and out of various WNY neighborhoods by bike. This is an opportune chance to meet some interesting folks along the way.

The intention of the virtual videos is that hopefully people tune in, get familiar with the routes, the landmarks, and the community activists, and eventually ride the routes themselves in lieu of participating in the group Slow Rolls that have slowed to a temporary halt due to COVID-19. We must remember that we are all in this together.

“We’ve created a series of videos showing shorter routes between parks, set to songs by local artists, while spotlighting rapid-response helpers and ways to support them.” – Slow Roll Buffalo

To learn more about how you can stay safe during these rides, by following the proper protocols and safeguarding measures, click here.

More information and more to come at www.slowrollbuffalo.org.