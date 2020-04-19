UB’s Raven the Science Maven launches viral #stayhome music video.

Everyone knows, or should know, that in order to flatten the COVID-19 curve, we need to be conducting some daily preventative safety measures. One of those measures is wiping down surfaces that could potentially transmit the virus – surfaces such as doorhandles, countertops, and steering wheels. But this daily routine can be tough to remember, because we are so unaccustomed to performing this type of structured cleansing regimen. That’s why it’s important to have helpful reminders, in the form of post-it notes, educational videos, and even catchy songs!
That’s where Raven Baxter enters the scene. Baxter- a PhD student studying science education at the University at Buffalo – is delivering a life-saving message in the form of a rap parody. The quarantine #stayhome video has now gone viral, which means that her words of wisdom and her beneficial actions are being passed along to a wide range of people, many who might not otherwise get the life-saving message.
Be sure to check out all of Baxter’s message-bearing outfits in the video. Every part of her routine was well thought out and executed.
@raventhesciencemaven
Hat tip to UB Sustainability News