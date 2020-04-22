“UB’s 10 in 10” is welcome Earth Day news!

University at Buffalo is taking Earth Day 2020 seriously, by announcing its intentions to be carbon neutral by 2030. That’s a mighty big action plan that is music to our ears. The decade-long earth friendly initiative is being called “UB’s 10 in 10”. The goal is to combat climate change by incorporating the following solutions into its Climate Action Plan:

Phasing in carbon pricing at UB to incentivize change

Transitioning the university’s fleet to electric vehicles

Setting goals to cut food-related carbon emissions in half

Purchasing 100% of the university’s electricity from clean energy sources by 2025

Altogether, the culmination of the two-year campus engagement process by students, faculty, and staff has resulted in 10 categories that will be addressed, with real changes implemented in a relatively short and aggressive timespan.

The following video breaks down the action plan:

“Through these impactful strategies, UB is building on not only our original Climate Plan of a decade ago, but our university’s longstanding environmental stewardship and leadership in climate action mitigation,” said UB President Satish K. Tripathi.

“UB’s enhanced Climate Action Plan is another powerful demonstration of the clear, measurable steps we are taking to respond to the increasing pace and intensity of global climate change,” Tripathi added.

Hopefully one of the action plans sees UB consolidating more into a centralized urban campus, which would breathe new life into the city, while creating a more walkable extended campus along with Main Street spine, with easy access to the Metro Rail. One can only hope and pray.

Visit buffalo.edu/climate-action to view and learn more about UB’s new Climate Action Plan.

2020 is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Click here to learn more about this monumental and critical occasion.