Tuk Talks 2.0 – Online Watch Party

It’s Tuk Talks 2.0! The roaming art and culture documentarians are hosting a Facebook Live watch party on Friday, April 3, starting at 8pm. On that day, the community will get a chance to see what all of the hype is all about, as the Tuk Talks team will be screening their initial two episodes featuring local celebrated figures that include Robby Takac from the Goo Goo Dolls and Music is Art, as well as prolific “Rolling Stone painter” Philip Burke. Both of these figureheads, along with others – such as Lazamir “Zamir” Gotta – tour viewers around the city, as they ride around in a three-wheeled Tuk Tuk.
Typically these video screenings would take place at a designated venue, but due to social distancing measures and precautions, the Tuk Talkers have decided to roll out the video series online.
On Friday, your hosts – Madd Grafix, Queen City Tuk Tours, and Lit 716 – will be delivering the initial Tuk Talk installments right into your home, including a special live streaming performance from PA Line band member Trevor Stribing, and a raffle showcase with prizes from local businesses.
This is just the first of many episodes that will be filmed and screened. At this point in time, there is no knowing whether future episodes will be screened online, or at partnering venues, so you might want to catch this one while you can.
Upcoming episodes, still in production, feature discussions with Taka Sudo (visual artist and designer), Johny Chow (owner of Misuta Chow’s, visual artist, bassist of Stone Sour), John Fulcher (president of the Alix Rice Peace Park Foundation), and Addison Henderson (Buffalo-born filmmaker).
In the meantime, here’s your chance to take part in Friday’s group watch party – simply click here at 8pm to tune in.
Lead image: Takac and Burke zoom around the city on the open air Tuk Tuk, courtesy Queen City Tuk Tours