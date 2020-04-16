Thinking Robot Pivots to Elk Street

Thinking Robot Studios Inc. has found a new site for its planned manufacturing facility. The Nova Scotia-based 3D imaging medical implant manufacturer had planned to construct a 75,000 sq.ft. facility in the Lakeside Commerce Park but is now eyeing a site on Elk Street. According to The Buffalo News, the 22-acre Lakeside site is not construction-ready and the firm needed a larger site than originally planned. It is now working with Krog Corp. to build the plant at 503 Elk Street.
From The Buffalo News:
Owned by Krog Corp., the 31-acre site previously housed the Buckeye Terminals complex, which Krog purchased from ExxonMobil Corp. The Orchard Park-based developer then demolished, remediated and cleared it under the state’s Brownfield Cleanup Program.
The property is shovel-ready and brownfield-certified, and the value of the accompanying tax credits over the next 10 years is much higher than at Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park. That’s critical for sustaining the business operation over the next decade, Gellman said.
Most significantly for the company, Krog would be able to start work on building the facility as soon as the state lifts its pandemic-related restrictions on construction. The facility can be up and running 12 months later.
Thinking Robot Studios Inc. was founded by Kendall Joudrie in 2011 to specialize in mass customization of medical devices utilizing industrial grade 3D printing. The facility is expected to employ 88 initially with the potential of creating 700 jobs after seven years according to company officials. It will produce custom medical devices, such as orthopedic implants and systems for bone and joint reconstruction.
The Elk Street site is located at Elk and Babcock Street, south of the I190 and not far from the Tesla facility. Krog Corp. is also working on transforming the former Trico plant at the edge of the Medical Campus into residential, commercial and hotel space.