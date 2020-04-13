Lace & Day, Buffalo’s boutique dedicated to intimates – professional bra-fitting, lingerie, sleepwear and underwear – has launched a new gift program that benefits WNY medical workers. Thinking about how long medical staff shifts are, Lace & Day owners Emily Constantine Doren and Holly Constantine Ortman decided that it was time to help provide these tireless workers with some essential comforts.

“At Lace & Day, we are touched by the courage and selflessness of the medical staff who are putting themselves in harm’s way to protect all of us,” said Lace & Day Co-Owner Emily Constantine Doren, who mentioned that the project was inspired by their friends at Chantilly Lace in Wilmette, IL. “With your help, we will provide nurses (RN, LPN, CNA) in Buffalo and Western New York a gift bag from Lace & Day.”

The way the program works is that people are able to purchase gift packages at discounted prices, which are in turn distributed to members of the medical community. We’ve all seen photos of health care workers who barely have time to take care of themselves, because they are working around the clock, taking care of others. The Lace & Day Comfort Project offers these workers a chance to slip into something a lot more comfortable. It also offers people a chance to take care someone who has been facing this pandemic in ways that we can only imagine.

“Buffalo is The City of Good Neighbors; we care for one another,” said Lace & Day Co-Owner Holly Constantine Ortman. “Together, with you, we can say thank you to those caring for our friends, neighbors, and loved ones. Please join us.”

To support this project, please visit Lace & Day’s website and sponsor a gift in the amount of $25, $50, or $100. Want to give more? Simply increase the quantity of gifts. Lace & Day will compile gift bags (at a generous discount off of retail) to be delivered to nurses who are working at the facilities caring for those with COVID-19 in our community.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: There are lots of medical professionals, who is eligible to receive a gift?

A: We are working directly with the foundation staff at the major hospital systems to distribute the comfort package. For now, the focus is on nurses – RNs, LPNs, and CNAs. Depending on community response, we are open to including more frontline workers.

Q: Who benefits from this project?

1) First and foremost, nurses. They are the inspiration for this project.

2) The general public who feels unable to help those on the frontlines.

3) Lace & Day is a local, small business, struggling through these uncertain economic times. We will sell goods for the program at a significant discount but will still cover our cost and take a marginal profit.

4) Our vendors are also small businesses. Any goods we purchase for this program will support other small businesses in the U.S.

Q: Is my gift tax deductible?

A: No, we are essentially helping you give a physical gift to another person in our community.

Q: What will be the value of the care packages?

A: The retail value of the packages will be about $50-100.

Q: How will nurses and CNA’s be identified to receive a care package?

A: We are working with contacts at each of the major hospitals in our area to deliver packages to nurses dealing with COVID-19 patients. We are not identifying specific recipients but allowing the hospital staff to disperse them. We have talked with the foundations at the local hospital systems and they are excited to boost morale with this program.

Q: How many care packages are you giving?

A: That is up to you! The sky’s the limit! We are in contact with vendors who are willing to participate by supplying us with more cozy items if we exhaust our in-stock inventory.

Q: Are these only for female nurses?

A: No! We appreciate and honor the male nurses! We will also be putting together packages of men’s loungewear and underwear for the gents.

Q: Where can I contact you if I have questions or I want to help?

A: Please send us an email at ComfortProject@laceandday.com.

Lace & Day | Premier bra fitting, upscale lingerie & sleepwear | 445 Franklin Street | Buffalo NY | (716) 884-1580