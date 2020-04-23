Sustainable Business Roundtable’s Essential Business Leadership

Members of the Western New York Sustainable Business Roundtable (SBR) have demonstrated time and again that businesses can exhibit leadership in balancing operational resilience while engaging and nurturing social and environmental advancements. Never has this leadership been more poignant.

Author: Sarah Quintal

In the middle of another crisis, President Lincoln said, “the dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate to the stormy present. The occasion is piled high with difficulty, and we must rise with the new occasion.” Members of the Western New York Sustainable Business Roundtable (SBR) have demonstrated time and again that businesses can exhibit leadership in balancing operational resilience while engaging and nurturing social and environmental advancements. Never has this leadership been more poignant. While many stays home, our essential businesses continue to work on our behalf.

Members of CanonDesign formed the MadeToAid coalition to address mask shortages. The team designed and tested set stitching patterns for elastic-less masks that incorporate best practices for safety, function, and efficiency. The effort has resulted in delivery of over 400 masks to Evergreen Health Services.

When you break down “sustainability” into its most basic parts, what it means is something that all of us in the region already understand – to be a good neighbor.

As a contract manufacturing company that serves other manufacturers in Buffalo and across the U.S., Industrial Support Inc. can quickly pivot to address need. ISI normally produces nursing communication equipment, pacemaker components, and armor for police vehicles. Now ISI manufactures plastic face shields. They’ve installed four new machines to make this possible and continue to ramp up operations. Soon they hope to add disposable hospital gowns.

Curbell Plastics provides essential products to manufacturers. They are supplying the plastics necessary to manufacture intubation boxes, face shields, and clear plastic barriers to protect medical professionals and retail workers. Curbell has also donated 250 masks to Mercy Hospital.

Harmac Medical Products manufactures single-use medical devices for respiratory, oncology, critical care, and drug infusion spaces. Harmac helped Empire State Development source products from China and is assisting Buffalo Manufacturing Works with production of N95 masks. Harmac is also partnering with the Buffalo Urban League, Back to Basics Outreach Ministries and Buffalo Peacemakers to support families in need in the Bailey Green community.

“It’s called Community Beer Works for a reason.” This is how Brand Manager Chris Groves summed up CBW’s latest effort to support its community. Because beer moves in good times and bad, CBW recognized an opportunity to support businesses not as well positioned to endure the pandemic through a series of retail pop-ups. Part of sales go to out-of-work employees of host business sites.

As our members demonstrate leadership during this pandemic, SBR will strive to do the same. We believe this challenge reaffirms the importance of building operational and community resilience, acting on the science of global challenges, and doubling down on sustainability work. When you break down “sustainability” into its most basic parts, what it means is something that all of us in the region already understand – to be a good neighbor.

To that we offer a heartfelt thanks to our neighbor businesses.

Sarah Quintal is an Energy and Resiliency Analyst with Ecology and Environment, Inc. – a WSP Company – and a WNY Sustainable Business Roundtable Board Member.

