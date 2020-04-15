When it comes to creative activities that we can all do while practicing social distancing measures, participating in a scavenger hunt might as well be at the top of the list. That’s because scavenger hunts allow individuals to participate, without coordinating amongst groups. These hunts get people thinking, moving about, and having fun at the same time. But where the heck does one find a scavenger hunt in Buffalo, during the COVID-19 crisis, while ensuring the safety of participants?

Seeing an opportunity at hand, Micheal Beck and Christian Holdridge came up with the idea to create a Social Distancing Scavenger Hunt that is based upon a Show us _. format for most challenges.

“My partner Micheal Beck and I conceived of the Scavenger Hunt as a way to combat the boredom, isolation, and despair a lot of us are feeling during the (necessary!) stay-at-home order,” said Holdridge. “We put our heads together and came up with daily challenges and over ’80 anytime challenges’ participants can engage in. The hunt will take place over the final two weeks in April. There is little to no financial barrier to any of our challenges, and while a couple of the challenges do require people to go outside, they will stay in their neighborhoods and we stress the need to take precautions. Each challenge is family-friendly and most are focused on celebrating the WNY community. We’re looking to exercise the creativity and talents of those who participate.”

All of the details of the Social Distancing Scavenger Hunt are being released on this Facebook page. Here’s how it will work, from the orchestrators:

We will post a daily video with a challenge.

Challenges somehow will incorporate our kick-ass mission.

There will be bragging rights for completing challenges.

All challenges will be safe and family-friendly.

This challenge is not site/area specific, which means that you don’t have to live in any particular neighborhood to partake in the fun. The scavenger hunt is open to everyone and is deemed family friendly.

Have fun. Enjoy the hunt. Be safe.