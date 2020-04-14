Social Distance & Solidarity with Slow Roll Buffalo

Buffalo Slow Rolls might not be what they used to be (at the moment), but the organization is still doing its part to keep people cycling, while staying as happy, healthy, and safe as possible.
As part of its mission to keep the wheels rolling, Buffalo Slow Roll organizers have established some Social Distance & Solidarity suggestions… parameters that cyclists can follow, and even a series of non-grouping rides.
With approval from leading doctors at Slow Roll’s presenting partner Independent Health, a set of cycling route suggestions have been laid out, for anyone who is missing the popular Slow Roll events.
To start, the group has established 15 bike routes from Riverside to South Buffalo – each 10 miles in length – that embark from Buffalo parks (Cazenovia, Delaware, Front, MLK, and Riverside) and past host venues. Cyclists are asked to adhere to the following safety distances between each cyclist, which vary depending on the speed of the bikes.
In an upcoming post, we will share another one of Slow Roll Buffalo‘s informational initiatives designed to keep people’s mental and physical health in check!