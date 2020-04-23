Shopping for Mother’s Day? Why not support the local economy and the global economy?

As we are all well aware, COVID-19 is not just a Buffalo issue, it’s a global pandemic. As much as Buffalo Rising is, more often than not, focused on hyperlocal issues, it’s important to remember that we are not alone when it comes to dealing with the scourge.

Looking at Buffalo’s commercial districts, seemingly lifeless, it can be hard to think about the bigger picture – the planet. I’m not just talking about the environment (which is actually seeing some real success stories), I’m talking about the struggling people in remote countries that were already facing wearying and worrisome plights.

Mother’s Day 2020 is celebrated/observed on Sunday, May 10th.

I was recently reminded of these deepening hardships by Tom Lucia who is a board member of Ten Thousand Village Buffalo (TTVB) that opened up a brick and mortar location at 736 Elmwood Avenue in 2017. According to Tom, the national organization has increased the percentage of each online sale that the Elmwood location retains, in order to help the non profit store to (hopefully) reopen on Elmwood when the crisis abates. That means that the Elmwood shop keeps 35% of each online sale through Mother’s Day (and most likely beyond that date), which is a significant step up from “business as usual” percentage arrangements. Typically, the TTV brick and mortar shops operate on smaller sales percentages in order to provide the artisans with life-sustainable allowances, which is the core mission of TTV. But at this point, if the Elmwood shop can’t sustain itself during the COVID crisis, then the future looks bleak the whole way around. Therefore, the plan is to attempt to put some more fuel in the shop’s tank, to allow it to better weather the storm.

Directly invest in the work of TTV’s artisan partners, ignite social change, and help to provide a safety net of financial stability for artisans around the world who are economically at risk in these uncertain times.

Currently, TTV is offering an online Mother’s Day sale through Ten Thousand Villages through Sunday, April 26, which means that we have a few days to pick up an item or two that supports both the local economy and the global economy.

If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that moms love handmade gifts (by global artisans). Shop the Buy One Get One 50% off sale, and send some love straight to her doorstep.⁣ Remember, when shopping online, be sure to select BUFFALO at check out. ⁣Shop with intention, send a care package, treat yourself, or donate (or all of the above) at www.tenthousandvillages.com. Also tenthousandvillages.com/buffalo. And Facebook.