Rolling Along with Joe’s Service Center

When we think about essential businesses, we tend to think about grocery stores, pharmacies, etc., but there are others out there, deemed essential that might have slipped our minds. I was reminded about one particular business – Joe’s Service Center at 1602 Elmwood Avenue – that has stepped up to keep cars on the road, so that residents can get around town if they have to.
“As an essential business we’re carefully open, tending to our customers and employees needs in as safe a manner as possible, will do pickup/drop-off of vehicles for NY State inspections, and allow for non-touch transactions,” said Mark Kubiniec, Proprietor of Joe’s, who is also an active member in the Black Rock Riverside Alliance, the Grant Amherst Business Association, and the Elmwood Village Association.
Due to the service station’s unique central location between so many different neighborhoods, Kubiniec has always been a staunch advocate for numerous different community and urbanist platforms. Now, with the COVID-19 crisis, he is stepping up his game, to ensure that Buffalonians affected by the scourge get the support that they need.
“We are also giving a .20/gallon fueling discount for all customers in all essential businesses whether they’re manning the cash register at Wegmans, donning the scrubs at a nursing home/hospital, wielding a wrench on a plumbing repair, delivering food/mail/packages, or reporting on governmental actions,” said Kubiniec. “This discount applies to those who’ve been made unemployed by this health crisis as well. Please make sure that your staff is aware of the discounts and services we’re offering as well.”
Once again, we are seeing local small businesses come to the rescue, which is why it’s more important than ever to support local.
Joe’s Service Center | 1602 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo NY 14207 | 716 877 8168