Rock Autism Partners with Sweet Buffalo Rocks for Autism Awareness Month

Rock Autism, a music and arts nonprofit for youth with autism is partnering with Sweet Buffalo Rocks, an organization that paints rocks and leaves them in different locations to spread kindness during Autism Awareness Month.
According to Alea Conte, executive director of Rock Autism, autism families are struggling in quarantine. Under normal circumstances, autism families feel isolated from the community, and the pandemic is making it worse.
Rock Autism thought that if autism families go outside for walks and see rocks painted with puzzle pieces, it would make all the difference.
“One Rock Autism painted rock can let [autism families] know we still see them and support them in this very chaotic time,” Conte said. “[We hope] that takes their mind off of the anxiety and makes them smile in the moment.”