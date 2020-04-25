Replenishing Supplies at FeedMore WNY

The WNY community continues to step up, by participating in numerous food collection efforts. Earlier today, Buffalo Common Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon (South District) and Erie County Legislators John Gilmour (9th District) and Tim Meyers (7th District), hosted a food drive at Southside Elementary School (430 Southside Parkway). The event saw hundreds of cars pass through, with drivers dropping off loads of nonperishable food to assist FeedMore WNY.

FeedMore WNY acted as a hub for collections for its 300 partner agencies. Once collected, the goods are passed along to food pantries, soup kitchens, etc. As a result of the COVID-19 virus, FeedMore WNY and other local non-profits that depend on food donations have seen their resources depleted. Today’s drive-through effort helps to add to some critical supplies to refuel one of the basic needs that people depend upon – food for their families.

“It is during the darkest times that South Buffalo shines the brightest,” said Council Member Scanlon. “We are home to countless first responders and essential employees who are on the frontlines battling the coronavirus, and many of our other residents have been forced to close their businesses, facing an uncertain future. Yet throughout the past six weeks, the call I have received the most is asking what can be done to help those who have been hit the hardest. When I learned that FeedMore WNY’s donation supply was running low, I knew that all I had to do was put the word out to the community and they would deliver. Thank you to everyone who donated and to Legislators Gilmour and Meyers for jumping on board to make the drive a success. It is events like today that remind us that no one is alone during this trying time.”

“There is an extraordinary need for food assistance in our community as a result of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. FeedMore WNY works tirelessly to provide nutritious food to our vulnerable neighbors of all ages, but we need the continued support of the community in order to do so,” said Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY. “We are grateful to Buffalo Common Council Member Christopher Scanlon and Erie County Legislators John Gilmour and Tim Meyers for hosting this event, and we appreciate all the wonderful community members who came out to support this food drive. These donations will help us distribute more emergency food to our neighbors in need.”