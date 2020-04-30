Queen City Escape Room offers “First of its Kind” Downloadable Escape Room

Queen City Escape Room has created a downloadable, digital escape room which players can solve on their own mysteries, or with a team via Zoom.

The virtual escape room, called “Shadow Out of Time” is the first downloadable escape game of its kind, according to owner and gamemaster, Dominic Luongo.

In this game, players attempt to outrun a mysterious “them” as they retrace the steps of a mad professor that mysteriously vanished, but not before writing cryptic journal entries about “having visions.”

The puzzles are delivered in a series of websites, downloadable PDFs, and online videos, and there is no countdown timer for this particular game.

“I really wanted to make an escape room people could do from home, and still be able to play with each other,” Luongo said. “Fun, building communication and relationships and getting a little escape while you escape is and always has been the goal of Queen City Escape Room.”

The game is available for $2.99 for a limited time on queencityescape.com.

