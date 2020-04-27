PUSH establishes Mutual Aid Hub at School 77 Gym

People United for Sustainable Housing (PUSH) has transitioned the gym of its new School 77 headquarters into a Mutual Aid Hub that is providing aid to underserved WNY populations during the COVID-19 crisis. To date, $10,000 in donated household supplies and food have been collected, which are then being picked up at the hub and distributed by partner organization Queen City Couriers, a bike courier service that has been established in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis (learn more).

Goods collected thus far have come from Seventh Generation and US Foods thanks to an outpouring of support from community members who have stepped up to make donations. According to PUSH, 475 families have received food and nutritional support through PUSH Mutual Aid, with a total of $62,000 in direct support to community members (including rent relief – learn more).

Along with household supplies and food, PUSH has also been offering assistance in the following categories: transportation needs, legal help, social services, technology for remote work/schoolwork, medication, and procurement of large and small appliances.

As for the goods amassed at the Mutual Aid Hub, they are being dispersed on Fridays by the bike couriers. PUSH is also considering establishing drop-in hours for community members on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9am-2pm.

