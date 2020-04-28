Progress Watch: Trico Complex

The Krog Corp. has reshaped the Trico factory at the corner of Goodell and Washington streets to prepare it for a mixed-use future. The center of the plant, the former ice house of the Weyand Brewing Company, has been demolished opening up the complex and creating more usable floor plates.
The reuse plan calls for 130 loft apartments, a 105-room extended-stay hotel to be operated by Hart Hotels, 123,000 sq.ft. of office space, 12,000 sq.ft. of retail space, and indoor parking for 230 cars. Architectural Resources designed the project.
Vacant since 1999, the Trico complex was placed on the State Historic Registry in 2000 and the National Historic Registry in 2001.
Krog had expected to complete the project by early 2021 but work has been paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Photos by Seth Amman