Pierce Arrow Museum is gifted a duplicate of Steve McQueen’s GULF Ford GT40

Want to see a hot car? Check out the Pierce Arrow Museum’s latest acquisition – an exact duplicate of Steve McQueen’s GULF Ford GT40.
Back in 2012, the original car sold for $11 million, making it the most expensive American car to ever be sold. Hopefully soon, we will all be able see the smoking hot doppelgänger, in person, at the museum along with scores of other super rare and coveted automobiles.
Car lovers will dig this new sensational, streamlined, true American classic, designed and engineered when cars were really more like works of art. McQueen’s car – the one that sold for 1 mill – was the car that was “mostly” used in the racing film “Le Mans”.
According to owners of the Museum, the donor is staying private for the moment, out of the limelight, which is the exact opposite of what we are witnessing with the arrival of this car.
Unfortunately, the Museum is currently closed due to the situation at hand, but when the scare is over, we will all have something super beautiful to ogle in real life.
