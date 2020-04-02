Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Pierce Arrow Museum is gifted a duplicate of Steve McQueen’s GULF Ford GT40

0 Comments

Want to see a hot car? Check out the Pierce Arrow Museum’s latest acquisition – an exact duplicate of Steve McQueen’s GULF Ford GT40.

Back in 2012, the original car sold for $11 million, making it the most expensive American car to ever be sold. Hopefully soon, we will all be able see the smoking hot doppelgänger, in person, at the museum along with scores of other super rare and coveted automobiles.

Car lovers will dig this new sensational, streamlined, true American classic, designed and engineered when cars were really more like works of art. McQueen’s car – the one that sold for 1 mill – was the car that was “mostly” used in the racing film “Le Mans”. 

According to owners of the Museum, the donor is staying private for the moment, out of the limelight, which is the exact opposite of what we are witnessing with the arrival of this car.

Unfortunately, the Museum is currently closed due to the situation at hand, but when the scare is over, we will all have something super beautiful to ogle in real life.

Pierce Arrow Transportation Museum | 263 Michigan Ave | Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-0084

Tagged with: , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments