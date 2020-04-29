PBN Proposes Improvements to Preservation Ordinance Amendments

In light of the recent amendments proposed for the City’s Preservation Ordinance, Preservation Buffalo Niagara is proposing their own improvements to the legislature for more meaningful change.

As stated on their EveryAction post, “Join Preservation Buffalo Niagara in advocating for Buffalo’s historic resources by updating the Preservation Ordinance to ensure that buildings cannot be significantly altered or demolished while landmark status is being determined. Unfortunately the proposed amendments are not the change we need. As written, it undermines the intent of the broader preservation ordinance and seeks to impose alternate landmarking criteria and timelines for some buildings. Ultimately, we believe that this will result in less certainty for neighbors and developers and more lawsuits brought against the City by both sides.

Use the advocacy portal below to send an email to Council Members Rivera and Nowakowski and Legislation Committee Chair Council Member Joel Feroleto to ask them to withdraw this amendment and submit a clean one that only pertains to creating an explicit statutory pause in the issuance of building permits during such time as a structure is under consideration for individual landmark status or as part of a district.”

If you want to help bolster PBN’s effort, please click the link for the EveryAction page and lend your support. You can read the full text of PBN’s letter below.