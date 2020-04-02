Opportunity Knocks: 647 Elmwood Avenue

When Elmwood Avenue, and the world, catches back up to speed, things are going to be a lot different. Elmwood will always rebound, no matter what is thrown its way. The street, as well as the entire commercial district, has seen its fair share of ups and downs.

I grew up in the Elmwood Village. When I was young, it was easy to see that it was rough around the edge, even though it remained strong. When I went away to college, the street took a dive. When I returned a couple of years after graduating, Elmwood had hit the bottom. But even during those dark days, there were always glimmers of hope. A few shops, bars, and restaurants hung in there, riding out the storm, which eventually helped to bring the street back to life when the time was right.

Even now, with the street a relative ghost town, it’s safe to say that Elmwood will once again endure. The commercial district has a strong and resilient backbone. If there was ever a street to invest in, even when the chips are down, it’s Elmwood.

Just the other day, I noticed that this beautiful little circa 1910 house was on the market. To me, this house is need of an owner who will one day have some sort of business, practice, or studio on the first floor, while possibly living on the second and third floors (or possible AirB&B). As more and more people will be working from home after this current virus mess is cleared up, 647 Elmwood Avenue will be the perfect live-work setting, with over 3100 square feet of space, off street parking with 2 car garage and parking pad, updated bathrooms on all 3 floors, new water line, forced air furnace, and a yard.

Per Hunt Commercial, 647 Elmwood Avenue is zoned N2E, thus allowing for a variety of uses, including medical, accounting, retail, restaurant, live entertainment (special use), hotel, and B&B lodging (ADA and structural compliance requirements may apply based on use).

Hopefully someone picks up this beauty that is right in the heart of the village, a few doors down from West Ferry.

The property is currently being listed at $365K.

Get connected: See listing | Edward (Trey) McDermid | (716) 316 – 7994 | edward.mcdermid@huntrealestate.com