On the Market: 1100 Niagara Street

The Curtiss Malt House located at 1100 Niagara Street is for sale. The historic building is being listed by CBRE’s Robert Dimmig with an undisclosed asking price. The 42,300 sq.ft. structure is on a 0.96 acre parcel overlooking the Black Rock Channel and Niagara River.
From the listing:
This property sits among a number of recently completed redevelopment projects which include office, residential, and mixed-use investments along the Niagara Street corridor. The property offers nearby highway access as it borders I-190 to the west and offers unobstructed views of Canada and the Niagara River.
From Buffalo as an Architectural Museum:
The building at 1100 Niagara Street is significant as a good representative example of an early twentieth century, urban, brick, factory building complex.
Built as the malt house of the Charles G. Curtiss Malting Co., the main section originally housed the malting drums. It is especially noteworthy for the stepped front gable and extensive corbelling.
A reinforced concrete grain elevator was added at the rear in 1921, and a 1-story warehouse addition was appended to the south side; the facility was then used as a grain and feed supply house for the Co-operative Grange League Federation Exchange.
Current owner Giles Kavanagh has reluctantly decided it was time to let another party bring the building back to life. He has envisioned redeveloping the site as a public space. Plans would have included an events space, wine bar, gallery, and gathering area overlooking the river.
Get Connected: Robert Demmig, CBRE- 716.855.3700 ext. 8712