NYSDOH COVID-19 Tracker & Protocols

Governor Cuomo’s office has announced that the NYS Department of Health (NYSDOH) has launched a new COVID-19 tracker that allows people to see where the pandemic is escalating, the hot spots, the number of people tested, and the daily trends, all broken down by NYS county, along with pertinent facts and helpful links.
“Tragically, we continue to lose New Yorkers to this invisible enemy. More than four thousand of our brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers, friends and neighbors have died after contracting COVID-19. Each and every one of them is in our hearts. We must continue to socially distance to prevent the virus from spreading and taking more lives.” – Governor Cuomo
At this point, everyone knows that the only way to battle COVID-19 and win is to stay at home, unless it is absolutely mandatory to leave.
For further information on state guidelines, click here.
The Allentown Association has issued the following protocols pertaining to NYS residents:
Response to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- All non-essential businesses statewide are closed. CLICK HERE for a list of essential businesses
- Non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason (e.g. parties, celebrations or other social events) are canceled or postponed at this time.
- Any concentration of individuals outside their home must be limited to workers providing essential services and social distancing should be practiced.
- When in public individuals must practice social distancing of at least six feet from others.
- Businesses and entities that provide other essential services must implement rules that help facilitate social distancing of at least six feet.
- Individuals should limit outdoor recreational activities to non-contact and avoid activities where they come in close contact with other people.
- Individuals should limit use of public transportation to when absolutely necessary and should limit potential exposure by spacing out at least six feet from other riders.
- Sick individuals should not leave their home unless to receive medical care and only after a telehealth visit to determine if leaving the home is in the best interest of their health.
- Young people should also practice social distancing and avoid contact with vulnerable populations.
- Use precautionary sanitizer practices such as using isopropyl alcohol wipes.
- Governor Cuomo signed the bill guaranteeing job protection and pay for New Yorkers who have been quarantined as a result of novel coronavirus.
- Statewide school closures are extended by two weeks until April 15.
- New Yorkers without health insurance can apply through NY State of Health through May 15, 2020; must apply within 60 days of losing coverage.
- New Yorkers can call the COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline at 1-844-863-9314 for mental health counseling.
- Testing is free for all eligible New Yorkers as ordered by a health care provider.
- Your local health department is your community contact for COVID-19 concerns.
Erie County Announces Fines for Violating the PAUSE Order
Individuals violating the PAUSE order can be fined as a violation of New York State Health Law (PBH 12-B), which carries up to a $2,000 fine for a first-time violation, or up to a $5,000 fine for a second violation.
For businesses, violation of the PAUSE order is considered a willful violation of the New York State Health Law, which is considered a criminal misdemeanor. This is punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 for a first time violation, and/or one year of imprisonment.