Now, as for GBN’s gardening season…

Gardens Buffalo Niagara (GBN) has notified its dedicated and devoted followers that all is not lost this gardening season. When asked by members of the community if the gardening season, and correlating GBN events, might still be going ahead as scheduled, the organization stated that “… all events are being planned. As it stands, with the Garden Art Sale and the Garden Walk Buffalo Rally party scheduled for Saturday, June 28, 2020, and there are many unknowns.”
Events that have not been canceled as of yet, include:
- Garden Walk Buffalo, and Rally Party for the gardeners
- The East Side Garden Walk
- Tours of Open Gardens on Thursdays and Fridays in July, and June gardener picnic
- The Buffalo Style Garden Art Sale
- The 15 other neighborhood garden tours not organized by GBN
The Garden Walk newsletter went on to say, “We truly hope to be at an end to this crisis, and that our communities are at much lowered risk soon.” The committee also stated that they would keep everyone informed, and would not be taking any unnecessary risks when it comes to providing for the safety of residents and visitors. The committee spelled out these sentiments by posting some guidelines that they were taking:
- Priority One is the health and safety of the greater community. We will follow all CDC and other government guidance that applies to our operations to protect those who value gardening and sharing gardens with the wider community.
- Priority Two is preserving and fulfilling the mission of GBN by sharing our gardens. The current circumstances call us to broaden our thinking on how we can deliver on that mission in innovative ways, and we are already brainstorming ideas.
- Priority Three is limiting, to the extent possible, the negative economic effects on the Buffalo Niagara region that depend on GBN events as drivers of its tourism economy during the summer. We take our role as an economic driver seriously and are doing everything possible in the hopes that all events will continue this year.
Anyone interested in keeping track of developments as they unfold can find updated information on the following sites and within email correspondences, provided by The Gardens Buffalo Niagara Board of Directors and Volunteers:
- eNewsletters
- GardensBuffaloNiagara.com
- Gardens Buffalo Niagara on Facebook
- Garden Walk Buffalo on Facebook
- Garden Walk Buffalo Instagram
Lead image courtesy GBN