New Hertel Small Business Relief Campaign “Together We Are North Buffalo Strong”

The Hertel Avenue Business Association (HBA) has launched a new financial relief campaign that allows the community to directly support their beloved businesses. Residents that are in a position to help, can order a lawn sign or a sticker that signals “Together We Are North Buffalo Strong”. The profits from the sales will be directed towards a tertiary financial relief effort, to help business owners get back on their feet faster, once they are allowed to reopen.

To start, small business owners are asked to share their stories at info@hertel-ave.com. These stories, meant to be forms of encouragement, inspiration, and support through these trying times, will be shared with the rest of the community.

Then, to qualify for funds, the small business owners (HBA members and non-members are eligible) are being asked to fill out a simple application, while sending along an actual bill that they need help paying (phone, insurance, internet, etc). A lottery system will be implemented, fueled by funds that are generated by the lawn sign and sticker campaign. The funds will be allocated as the sales are made. This is a direct way that the community can send a vote of confidence and encouragement to businesses in North Buffalo.

“The Hertel Business Association has stepped up and I’m incredibly proud of this all volunteer organization,” said Delaware District Councilman Joel Feroleto. “The proceeds of this campaign will help businesses on Hertel. There’s a lot of pride in this neighborhood and this is a great way to show it.”

Once purchased, signs and stickers can be picked up at Daisy’s Doghouse – 1448 Hertel Avenue. Delivery options are also available.

This is a great way for people to show their support, by “waiving a flag” for business owners that have invested in their community.

To learn more about this unique business support campaign, click here.