MadeToAid Coalition Delivers 400+ Masks and 3D printed Clips to Evergreen Health Services

Last week, we posted that CannonDesign was leading a collaborative effort to get protective masks into the hands of members of the medical community. The effort resulted in a number of local businesses and organizations stepping up to contribute their knowledge, services, and equipment to the cause. This new “MadeToAid” team included CannonDesign, University at Buffalo School of Architecture and Planning, materialsIn, with support from Fisher Price, Oxford Pennant, Stitch Buffalo, The Factory Buffalo, and numerous individual sewists in Erie County.
The effort brought forth has resulted in the production of an initial delivery of over 400 cloth masks to Evergreen Health, along with the 3D printed clips required to secure them.
Since first issuing the call to arms, it didn’t take long for this collaborative campaign to:
- Establish a patternless-pattern sewists could replicate efficiently
- Define an effective 3D model for clips to ensure the masks are easily adjustable and not reliant on elastics
- Build networks of expertise to share best practices
- Deliver the initial run of masks to Evergreen Health
“I’m deeply proud of this team and how it came together to make a difference in our community. We’ve been in touch every day over the past two weeks and I’m constantly inspired by the group’s innovation, compassion, kindness and drive to help,” said Michael Tunkey, Principal at CannonDesign who led the coalition.
Justin Azzarella, Vice President of Community Development for Evergreen, acknowledged that the masks are already in service, utilized especially by those living with chronic illness or who are underserved.
“If these 400 masks were the culmination of our effort, that would be incredible. But this is scalable. We are going to continue to create and deliver masks in the Buffalo area and try to replicate the coalition in other areas across the country,” Tunkey added.
We are seeing firsthand the culmination of an effort made by some of Buffalo’s best, brightest, concerned, and caring members of the community, who took it upon themselves to participate in an extraordinary exercise that will ripple outwards indefinitely.