Lovejoy Conversion Project Completed

Carousel Development has brought new life to a former convent located at 171 Schiller Street in the Lovejoy neighborhood. Convent Apartments, located at the corner of E. Lovejoy and Schiller Street, includes eleven units.
There are nine two-bedroom apartments and two one-bedroom units. Each apartment is about 650 sq.ft. and include custom cabinetry, quartz counter tops, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl flooring, laundry units onsite, and secure building access. Rents start at $950.
Development dollars so often only go downtown, or to the west side,” said Cory Rinow of Carousel Development. “We feel the east side is a natural progression in the growth of Buffalo. Everyone, everywhere, needs beautiful housing options, and The Convent Apartments provide just that.”
Adds Rinow, “We at Carousel are very excited to bring quality housing to the east side. an area that is just a ten minute drive downtown and the medical corridor.”
