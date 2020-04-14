Local musicians band together for COVID​-​19 Relief Fundraiser by Steak & Cake Records

Steak & Cake Records, a local independent record label founded and operated by Brandon Schlia in 2011, has launched an exciting new fundraising campaign that offers relief to two deserving non-profits – FeedMoreWNY and The Buffalo Mutual Aid Network.
The premise behind this effort revolves around the compilation and sharing of 15 curated music productions, which shine a light on some of the area’s revered musicians. Music lovers are invited to tune into unlimited streaming of band tracks via the free Bandcamp app, plus high-quality downloads in MP3, FLAC, etc. Not only does this provide another outlet for the musicians and their music, it also provides listeners with some sweet new tunes to kill the time.
“We are living in a time of great need and, like so many of us, Steak and Cake Records was looking for ways to help. We reached out to a few of the artists we’ve worked with in the past and they graciously agreed to donate one song that they’d written during these isolated times, to be assembled into a compilation and from which all proceeds would go to support two very special organizations, FeedMoreWNY and the Buffalo Mutual Aid Network.” – Steak & Cake Records
“I think a lot of the anxiety that comes from this crisis is wanting to help but not knowing how to, but with this compilation I know we’ll actually be helping people, that eases the dread a little,” explained Schlia. “More than anything, I’m amazed by the generosity and brilliance of the artist community here in Buffalo.”
The compilation is available as of April 14, 2020 and includes 15 tracks for $5. Click here to Stream + Download the digital album.
- Hundred Plus Club – The Man Who Never Bleeds
- Spit Kink – Long Mover
- Grits – These Days
- Wylie Something – Way Down at the Sucker’s Ball Win
- Helmsley – Germy Johnny
- Olmsted – Clementine
- Matthew Danger Lippman – things don’t break my heart the way they used to
- Maya LaMacchia – Black and Blue
- J Mason Valentine – Cytology
- Megan & Derick – Tootsie Pop
- STORE MANAGER – Try Again Aaliyah (hushh Remix)
- Lifemusik mit Andre – Donut Delivery
- Jesse and the Spirt – droplet nuclear no. 2
- Lisarie Martin – Judith’s Ballad (feat. Judith Alcantara)
- Little Cake – For Feeling
All proceeds will go to: FeedMoreWNY and The Buffalo Mutual Aid Network
Album art by Bobby Griffiths