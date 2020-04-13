Katie Ann Grossi Helping Her Community Through Music

Katie Ann Grossi, local musician and small business owner, lost a family member due to COVID-19 last week. Knowing that many others are going through hard times, she realizes it’s her calling to help her community through music.
Grossi currently teaches 25 virtual piano students per week and sees the benefits of teaching digitally. She noticed her students have improved focus to details and are more prepared for lessons since they have extra time to prepare.
“Virtually maintaining our piano lessons helps to provide a sense of continuity with daily and weekly routines, motivating students’ efforts to develop and maintain strong growth mindsets by setting goals and moving forward during this time of uncertainty,” Grossi said.
Grossi will also be performing live on her Facebook page @KatieAnnLKProductions on Tues. 4/14 in remembrance of her lost family member.
“I am hopeful that my students will take away the ability to recognize that music is a powerful tool, Grossi said. “[Music] can be used as a crutch throughout their lives to lean on during difficult times.”