Jump Online with Creative Mornings and Buffalo is Creative

CreativeMornings/Buffalo (CMbuf chapter), a free breakfast speaker series for the creative community, typically takes place at a downtown venue. Seeing that this is not a typical time, volunteer-run organization has decided to keep the creative momentum going by posting the upcoming speaker event online. If you’re not familiar with Creative Mornings, you can check out some of their archived events for free, by visiting this site.
In order to virtually attend tomorrow’s speaker engagement, featuring Buffalo hip-hop artist Jae Skeese, viewers must sign up at creativemornings.com/buf. The artist will delve into this month’s theme, ‘purpose’, which was assigned by CreativeMornings/Indianapolis.
The event is from 8:30-10 AM this Friday, April 10th, hosted online via Zoom.
Speakers for upcoming second-Fridays:
- May 8: Missy Singer DuMars, farmer/coach
- Jun 12: Barbara Rowe, printmaker
- Jul 10: To Be Announced
- Aug 14: Alexa Wajed, magnificent point guard
- Sep 11: Ben Johnson, chocolatier
- Oct 9: Justin Booth, equitable mobility advocate
- Nov 13: Dalia Muller, educator/activist
- Dec 11: Paul Vanouse, artist
If you think that schedule is impressive, then you will be happy to hear that there’s even more creative goodness is going on behind the scenes. A local offshoot of the CMbuf chapter has been established to take the organization’s platform even further. This new non-profit organization (founded by CMbuf’s core group of volunteers) is being called Buffalo is Creative. Its overarching purpose is to get more people to invest in the region’s creative capital. This effort has now resulted in the launch of a virtual series that
“We hope they’ll spark local connections and seed creativity directly into WNY.” – Buffalo is Creative team
Discussions will range from yoga to journaling, and improv to sustainability, according to organizers. While the virtual events are free, viewers are asked to sign up at buffaloiscreative.eventbrite.org.
Creative Sessions, online throughout the month:
- Apr 11: Art in the World: Sketch from Your Window
- Apr 15: The Movement of Joy: A Guide for Expression and Experimentation
- Apr 18: Warrior of the Heart Vinyasa Flow: A Tonic for Uncertain Times
- Apr 22: Earth Day: A Conversation on Solutions for Sustainability
- Apr 28: Journaling for Deeper Insight and Greater Purpose
“We are happy to still be able to host a platform of inspiration for the Buffalo community during this new time,” said Kelly Atkinson, founding host of CreativeMornings/Buffalo and Buffalo is Creative director. “Our volunteer crew has been working hard to bring the same energy and interactivity to these online gatherings as we’ve become known for in-person. Joy and togetherness, even if in new ways, will see us through.”
Lead image: Nov 2017 event – photo by Beth Insalaco