Jemals Plant Roots in Buffalo

The Jemal family sure loves Buffalo real estate. A Nottingham Terrace mansion sold yesterday for $1.425 million to Norman Jemal, son of Douglas Jemal. The 7,700 sq.ft. residence has five bedrooms and eight baths. Norman is Managing Principal of Douglas Development Corporation, the company undertaking redevelopment of Seneca One tower and conversion of the former Police Headquarters into apartments.
Karen Baker of Howard Hanna had the listing with a $1.499 million asking price. Details from the listing:
Majestic mansion on one of the city’s most sought after streets! Filled with old world charm & the finest fixtures & finishes available today this is the perfect place for entertaining & hosting family gatherings. Fabulous floor plan, elegant foyer & spectacular staircase. LR, formal DR, den & morning room have magnificent moldings & beautiful built-Ins. Amazing kitchen w/custom cabinetry, breakfast bar & high end appl. Sunny solarium opens to a sensational space complete w/heated patios, outdoor kitchen, fp, luxurious pool & lavish landscaping. Media/kids playroom features hardwood flrs, wet bar w/beverage fridge, granite island, lighting & lounge seating. Stunning decor, architectural detail and designer colors in every rm.
The new purchase is a block away from a home Douglas Jemal purchased in 2017 for $949,000. That home is currently for sale with a $1.025 million asking price, so it is unclear whether Norman will utilize the newly-purchased property or the purchase was made in his name and his father is simply moving down the street.