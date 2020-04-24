Infilling: New Build on South Division

Home builder and contractor Buffalo Bungalow is following up on its project at 474 Seneca Street with a two-family residential structure not too far away on S. Division Street. The new building will occupy a pair of vacant lots at 785-787 South Division Street (below, the vacant structure was demolished in 2015). The site is at the northern edge of the Larkin District.

Plans call for a 997 square foot two bedroom, one-bath apartment on the first floor and the owner’s residence on the second level will encompass 904 sq.ft. of living space with also two bedrooms and one bathroom. A third level loft will overlook the second floor kitchen and living room. The rental unit will include a covered patio and the owner’s unit has a deck off of the living room.

Buffalo Bungalow is building the structure for the property owner and James Spratz of JDS Associates Architect PC designed the structure. They have been collaborating on projects for five years.

“The client wanted to do a two-family structure with a unique farmhouse look,” says Spratz. “It takes design cues from neighboring homes however. We hope to use the basic floorplan on other infill city sites and can modify it to meet an owner’s needs.”

The exterior will include a mix of vinyl siding and batten board siding. A detached garage will be accessed off of Baltic Place to the rear. At 24-feet wide, the design is appropriate for narrow city lots.

Building plans were submitted to the City last week and once approved, and construction is allowed, work is expected to take approximately five months to complete.

Spratz and Buffalo Bungalow teamed up on the mixed-use building at 474 Seneca Street (below). That project includes 1,000 sq.ft. of ground floor commercial space and one residential unit on both the second and third floors.

“The Seneca Street project has helped us as far as marketing,” says Spratz. “That project was well-received and we have been getting calls from property owners and others looking to do infill projects in the city.”

“We would love to do more in the city,” adds Sprat, hinting that he has a few projects in the works that he will be able to talk about ‘soon.’

Get Connected: Buffalo Bungalow, 716.864.6785