I am the Solution to Plastic Pollution: A Student Art and Science Project

Here’s an Earth Day/Week project for students while at home. The Teaching Plastic Pollution Prevention – An “Earth Day” Art and Science Program is a fun assignment brought about by the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning, Buffalo Museum of Science, and The Buffalo Zoo. Seeing that this is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and each year it becomes critically more important to spread awareness of the plight of the planet, this project for K-12 students comes at a very important time. 

Plastic pollution continues to ravage the wildlife in our oceans and in our natural environment. The project gives our students to express their concerns over this growing issue in a creative and educational forum.

Parents are encouraged to get their children involved with the Project Earth assignment, by providing them with the tools and the information that they need to create works of art that highlight the increasingly problematic issues that the earth is facing.

“This is the third year of the I Am the Solution to Plastic Pollution,” said Andy Goldstein of the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning. “The previous two years we had over 200 classrooms participate, with the art being displayed at the Buffalo Museum of Science. This year, the organizations are making the project a Virtual Student Gallery and learning center combined.”

The student art work will be displayed on the project’s website, along with resources on plastic pollution for parents, teachers and students to explore.  There is no hard deadline, but May 15th would allow for all the artwork to be displayed by the end of the semester. To learn how to participate and to view artwork, please visit this website.

