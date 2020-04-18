HUNT Property Solutions shines a heavenly light on Kleinhans Music Hall

The exterior of Kleinhans Music Hall has an updated look these days, thanks to HUNT Property Solutions. The provider of property management services took advantage of the down time at the music hall to fix some broken uplighting that typically washes the facade of the architecturally significant building with light.
After repairing the ground fixtures, the team added brighter and more colorful LED bulbs, along with a central timer, which will make sure that the building is properly illuminated come nightfall. The multi-color, high-temperature lenses lend to a broader spectrum of colors that should come in handy for signaling that different performances are underway when the facility reopens to the public, or city-wide celebrations for that matter.
As Bill Hibbard, President of HUNT Property Solutions, explained, “We wanted to send a message to the Buffalo community that this will be over soon, that we will come out of this stronger, and that our buildings will be in better condition than before.”
Funding from New York State on PAUSE made the light restoration project possible. Work that is deemed “essential” is still being performed at the music hall, including operating equipment and monitoring fire protection and security systems. The workers decided to make good use of the down time, to fix some of the problematic issues that normally take a back seat to the rest of the building’s operational needs.
Dan Hart, Director of Kleinhans Music Association, praised the effort. “It is so incredible to see Kleinhans once again lit up at night. It is not only a wonderful statement to the community, but also a testament to the outstanding work being done at the hall by Team HUNT. Congratulations, and thank you!”
It will be interesting to see how the enhanced illuminated wall casts off of the reflecting pool when it is filled in coming weeks. That mirroring element should lend to some mighty impressive photos!
Lead image: Courtesy Kleinhans Music Hall