High School to College: Using Quarantine Time To Effectively Prepare

It’s a strange time, especially for the pent up youth who would normally be in school. According to author and motivational speaker Duncan Kirkwood, “Many parents and educators have recognized that a large number of high school seniors are mentally checked out of school.”

Typically, the end of the senior year is hard enough. With the anticipation of graduating, looking forward to summer, and hopefully college, many students are currently experiencing “senioritis”. That’s why Kirkwood is so concerned. He explains that the issues are compounded, and multiplied beyond anything that we would have ever imagined. Teachers and parents are hoping to keep these students on track towards graduating, and then preparing for college, but hoping may not be enough.

For those graduating seniors that are planning on attending college, Kirkwood is offering a free, virtual motivational talk. The talk will touch upon a number of helpful hints, such as researching scholarships, applying for alternate colleges, and preparing for what types of courses they will take their first year.

Sometimes having a person who is not a parent or teacher offering some inspiration and guidance can be of great value. For years, Kirkwood has been delivering talks throughout the country on topics such as youth advocacy and finding your purpose. Now he’s set his sights on seniors who are about to make some of the biggest decisions of their lives.

Throughout the talk, Kirkwood will also offer professional advice on how to acquire valuable skills that can be used to jumpstart and further careers, once college is over. In hindsight, these topics might sound pretty fundamental (for those who have already been through it), but for a senior who is just getting ready to head out on his or her life journey, some of this grounding will come in handy when there are difficult bridges to cross and confusing crossroads to consider.

On May 5 at 6:00 pm Eastern Time, author and speaker Duncan Kirkwood will be conducting a free virtual motivational talk for high school seniors on Zoom. There are 500 spots available and there will between 30 – 40 schools represented across 8 different states.

Interested students and parents can RSVP here: www.DuncanKirkwood.com/eventbrite

Also, visit www.DuncanKirkwood.com for additional information.